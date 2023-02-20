Hertel Alley Mural Fest to take place June 10-11

The two-day event will showcase live installations on 16 buildings along Hertel Avenue, also known as Hertel Alley.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Western New York artists will be featured in this year's Hertel Avenue Mural Festival.

The festival is scheduled to take place June 10-11.

"I'm excited to have so many local artists showcasing their work in North Buffalo," said Council Member Joel P. Feroleto. "The event will add to the already vibrant public art scene we have along Hertel."

The two-day event will showcase live installations on 16 buildings along Hertel Avenue, also known as Hertel Alley. There will also be live music and other activities to participate in. Hertel Alley runs behind the buildings between 1125 and 1301 Hertel Avenue.

"ASI is excited to be working with the Council Member's office on this festival. This is a great way for local artists to be featured to celebrate Hertel Alley and all that the local neighborhood has to offer," said Jen Swan-Kilpatrick the Executive Director at Art Services Inc. "We've made this call for art accessible to artists just starting out, or for artists who have been doing their craft for a long time. It's important to focus on the depth and breadth of talent and creativity in the community."