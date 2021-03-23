Heritage Point construction begins at Canalside

Construction has officially begun on a mixed-use project that will reshape the former South Aud Block at Canalside.

Heritage Point will cost $30 million and include two mixed-use buildings separated by a walkway. The buildings will total 103,000 square feet of space, reaching a height of up to five floors.

The ground floor will include retail and restaurants, the other floors will be offices and 64 mixed-income residential units. The project will honor the location's history with the walkway aligning over the former Prime Slip, which linked the Erie Canal with Lake Erie.

The developers also plan to have outdoor seating throughout the development. This new development sits where the War Memorial Auditorium was located until demolished in 2009.

"Heritage Point's mixed-use purpose will add a new vibrancy to Canalside and is another milestone in the rebirth of Buffalo's historic waterfront," said Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul. "New York continues to capitalize on the bold and audacious legacy of the Erie Canal and build back better for a post-pandemic future."

Developer Sinatra and Co. is slated to get $2 million from the Erie Canal Harbor Development Corporation (ECHDC) for capital construction costs relating to rights of way and canal lighting. Sinatra will also get another $2 million in the form of a loan from the Better Buffalo Fund for the project.

"The development at Canalside over the last decade is nothing short of amazing, and Heritage Point will continue to build on the renaissance of Buffalo's waterfront," said Assemblymember Jon Rivera. "The project helps create a place where people can truly live, work, and play. Something will always be going on and that's sure to be an economic driver for the area."