BUFFALO, N.Y. — The ideas have been submitted, now it's the public's chance to have their say on how they'd like to see the DL&W rail corridor developed.

An open house to view and vote on designs for a new greenway and nature trail is set for Wednesday, April 10 from 6-8 P.M. at the M&T Center Atrium on Main St. downtown next to Gold Dome. The presentation gets underway at 7 P.M.

The land in question runs from the Buffalo River across from Solar City to the to the DL&W Terminal near Canalside. It extends for a mile and a half through The Valley, the First Ward and the Perry neighborhoods.

At the Wednesday event, the WNY Land Conservancy will reveal the top 25 designs submitted as part of the international design competition for the corridor to turn the formerly industrial acreage into an environmentally-friendly greenway and multi-use trail.