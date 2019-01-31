BUFFALO, N.Y. — This latest weather storm is having an impact on a lot of day to day things we take for granted; and that includes delivery of your mail.

The United States Post Office says it is attempting delivery where possible. Also, some post offices are closed due to driving bans, advisories and employee availability.

All Buffalo stations and branches in the 142 zip codes are closed Thursday. Branches south of Buffalo are also impacted and may be closed.

Carriers will try to deliver what mail is on hand in places where they can safely navigate roads and walkways.

USPS Service Alerts provide the latest information for customers about delivery and postal facility service disruptions due to weather-related and other events.