Here's what's happening at the Erie County Fair on Day 7

HAMBURG, N.Y. — If you haven't been to the Erie County Fair, no worries, there's plenty of time left and lots to do.

The Erie County Fair runs through Sunday, August 20. Here's what's happening on Day 7:

Sensory Hours. From 11 AM to 2 PM, there will be sensory friendly hours for those who might find the fair overwhelming. During this time, the Fair's rides will will be quiet, with no flashing lights, music, or microphones. Volume will also be adjusted for announcements and the free entertainment acts.

The Midway opens at 12 noon and it's weekday ride one price day. You can ride all the rides on the midway for one price. You can purchase the $35 ride pass on the Strates Shows Midway online at ECFair.org.

There are also several new shows that begin today!

Great Lakes Timber Show, located near Gate 5, will have three shows everyday at 12:30PM, 3:30PM and 6:30 PM. Here you can check out the talents of lumberjacks with chainsaw carving, axe throwing, horizontal wood chopping, two-man crosscut sawing and log rolling.

Flippenout , which is outside Showplace, features extreme trampoline athletes. Showtimes are 1PM, 4PM and 6:30 PM.

Magician and Mentalist Banacheck will perform at the Avenue of Flags Stage with daily show times at 3 PM and 8 PM.

Buckets N Boards Comedy Percussion Show moves in at the Avenue of Flags Stage with daily show times at 2 PM and 7 PM. This show is a spectacularly imaginative work brought to life by two prolific performers, Matt Levingston and Gareth Sever! The show was born from their shared passion for music and rhythm, but it truly comes to life through the nonstop hilarious interplay between these two and their audience.

Pistils vs. Stamens Flower Arrangement Competition. This brand-new competition will take place in the Creative Arts building at 12:30 PM. Flower arrangements have to be created within the time allotted and with the flowers provided. The contest lasts 30 minutes. Following that, judging will commence, and winners will be announced.

Heritage Talk by Jeff Dean, 2023 Commemorative Poster Artist. Visit the Heritage Building at 6:15 PM to hear from the inaugural commemorative poster artist, Jeff Dean. Jeff will discuss his reduction woodcut process and the creation of the 2023 poster art.

Historical Building Events & Demonstrations:

“Images of America” Book Signing 11:00 AM-2:00 PM

Sea Glass Demonstration 11:00 AM-2:00 PM & 6:30 PM-8:30 PM

Grandma Butter’s Butter Making Demonstration 1:00 PM-4:00 PM

Recycle Jewelry Demonstration 3:00 PM-6:00 PM

Livestock and Horse Shows:

11:00 AM - 4-H Western Horse Show - Horse Show Ring

12:30 PM - 4-H Western Trail Horse Show - Back-Ring Horse Show Ring

2:00 PM - Youth Livestock Expo Market Sheep Show - Showplex

6:00 PM - 4-H/FFA Sheep Leadline Contest - Livestock Arena

6:00 PM - Lightweight Horse Pull - Horse Show Ring

7:00 PM - Youth Livestock Expo Market Goat Show - Showplex

New Food Showdown. The fair offers over 500 menu items across the grounds, and this year 26 of the foods are brand new. Fairgoers are invited to vote for their favorite of the new foods or sweet treats through Wednesday.

Daily Firefighter Honoree Ceremony. Clayton Pike of Lakeview Volunteer Fire Department will be honored outside of the Firemen’s Building at 6:00pm.

Daily Flag Retreat Ceremony. Jazmyn Sailor who has served in the U.S. Coast Guard since 2014 will be honored with an American flag that flew that day at the Fair. This ceremony is at 6:30pm in Slade Park.

Skylighters Fireworks. Skylighters of New York will light up the night sky. The show is scheduled to begin at 9:30 p.m. The fireworks are sponsored by WGRZ-TV Channel 2.