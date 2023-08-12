Here's what's happening at the Erie County Fair on Day 4

HAMBURG, N.Y. — The 183rd Erie County Fair is in full swing! In additional to the rides, animals, food and games, there's plenty more to do at the Erie County Fair.
Here's what's happening for August 12, 2023.
- Today is Dairy Day. The Dairy Farmer of the Year award is being presented in the Showplex Building at 11:30 a.m. This take place prior to the Dairy Show. Coupons from the Milk for Health booth in the Event Center or from the Dairy Ambassadors in the Agriculture Discovery Center to get $1 ice cream at the FAA booth.
- Breakfast with Champions. The public can attend the breakfast that helps fund scholarships.
- New Food Showdown. The fair offers over 500 menu items across the grounds with 26 new foods to try. Fairgoers can vote for their favorite new foods through Wednesday August 16 New Food Showdown (ecfair.org).
- Livestock Shows:
- 9 a.m. - Open Hunter Jumper Horse Show - Horse Show Ring
- 11:30 a.m. - Dairy Show #1- Showplex
- 11:30 a.m. - Open Llama Show - Livestock Arena
- Daily Firefighter Honoree Ceremony. Today, the Fair is honoring Dennis Jensen of Collins Volunteer Fire Company #1 outside of the Firemen’s Building at 6:00 p.m.
- Daily Flag Retreat Ceremony. Honoring William Isch (Air Force, 1966-1969). The American flag flown today at the Fair will be lowered and presented to a veteran and/or active military member of the military who will be the “Flag Retreat Honoree of the Day.” This ceremony is at 6:30 p.m. in Slade Park and happening every day of the Fair.
- Young Gravy & BBNO$. The performer known for the platinum single "Mr. Clean" at the Buffalo News Grandstand at 7:30 p.m.
- Skylighters Fireworks. Skylighters of New York will light up the night sky. The show is scheduled to begin at 9:30 p.m. The fireworks are sponsored by WGRZ-TV Channel 2.
