Here's what's happening at the Erie County Fair on Day 3

HAMBURG, N.Y. — The 183rd Erie County Fair is in full swing! In additional to the rides, animals, food and games, there's plenty more to do at the Erie County Fair.
Here's what's happening for August 11, 2023.
- Today is Firefighter’s Day. Admission is free for firefighters and auxiliary members with proper ID. Free tickets are available online or at the gate. Firefighters and auxiliary members who attend the Fair on August 11 will receive a $10 voucher to be used towards food/beverage at any concession stand or towards wristband/tickets for rides. (only valid August 11th).
- Firefighter Memorial Service. A memorial service for firefighters will be held at the Firemen’s Building at 7PM.
- USPS Commemorative Postal Cancellation. The USPS will be at the Fair from 11AM-6PM outside of the Historical Building. The Post Office will be on site selling commemorative stamps as well as cancelling mail using a special Erie County Fair postmark.
- New Food Showdown. The fair offers over 500 menu items across the grounds with 26 new foods to try. Fairgoers can vote for their favorite new foods through Wednesday August 16 New Food Showdown (ecfair.org).
- Livestock Shows:
- 10:00 AM - Open Hunter Jumper Horse Show - Horse Show Ring
- 11:30 AM - Open Meat Goat Show #2 - Showplex
- 1:00 PM - 4H & FFA Llama/Alpaca Show - Livestock Arena
- 4:00 PM - 4H & FFA Goat Show (Dairy & Working) Dressing - Livestock Arena
- Daily Firefighter Honoree Ceremony. TToday, the Fair is honoring Brandon Barber of Yorkshire Fire Departmen outside of the Firemen’s Building at 6:00pm.
- Daily Flag Retreat Ceremony. Honoring Stephen Schenkel (Army, 1985-1989). The American flag flown today at the Fair will be lowered and presented to a veteran and/or active military member of the military who will be the “Flag Retreat Honoree of the Day.” This ceremony is at 6:30pm in Slade Park and happening every day of the Fair.
- Skylighters Fireworks. Skylighters of New York will light up the night sky. The show is scheduled to begin at 9:30pm. The fireworks are sponsored by WGRZ-TV Channel 2.
