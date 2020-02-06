Here is how to get face shields for your salon

If you are a stylist or barber in Erie County or Chautauqua County, here is how to get your face shield from the county.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Last week, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that barbershops and salons can reopen in Phase Two, but with added precautions. Stylists and barbers will have to wear a face mask and face shield at all times.

So far, two counties in Western New York have stepped up to help their area stylists with personal protective equipment (PPE).

Erie County will provide one reusable face shield to every barber or cosmetologist in the county who needs one.

“We are working to make the re-opening process easier for barber shops and salons by providing the PPE they need to keep their employees and customers safe and also comply with state guidance,” said Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz.

To register to receive a face shield, sanitizer and face masks, click here. You must be a registered cosmetologist or barber with the state. The distribution of said PPE will begin on Tuesday.

Chautauqua County also announced Monday that they have a limited supply of face shields for stylists as well.

“Our Chautauqua County Office of Emergency Services has a limited supply of face shields and we hope this will help barbershops and hair salon owners meet the new guidelines so they are ready to reopen as soon as Chautauqua County enters Phase Two,” said Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel.

To request PPE in Chautauqua County, click here and complete the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) fillable request form. Your name will need to match the name on your state license to practice.

Stylists in the City of Jamestown can also call the Mayor's Office at (716) 483-7600 to submit their information.