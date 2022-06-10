Here are the streets closed this weekend for Allentown Art Festival

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The 65th annual Allentown Art Festival is this weekend and as a result, several streets will be closed to vehicles both Saturday and Sunday.
The following streets will be blocked off starting at 6 AM Saturday until 8 PM Sunday:
• Delaware Avenue - between North and Tupper streets
• Allen Street – from Elmwood Avenue to North Pearl Street
• Franklin Street – between Virginia and Allen streets
• Virginia Street – from Delaware Avenue to Franklin Street
• Virginia Place – between Virginia and Allen streets
• Allen/Wadsworth streets – from Elmwood Avenue to Hudson Street
Artists are expected to start setting up their booths along the streets listed above around 6 PM Friday night. Drivers should expect intermittent traffic disruptions and greatly reduced on-street parking throughout the festival area.
A reminder, Delaware Ave. is down to two lanes, one northbound and one southbound from North St. to Gates Circle due to on-going construction. Flashing signs are posted at both ends of the work zone.