Here are the highest-paying jobs in the Buffalo area

In total, more than 9,660 individuals work in the 26 highest-paying jobs.
BUFFALO, N.Y. — What is the highest-paying job in the Buffalo region? Here’s a hint: It’s in the medical field.

Business First analyzed the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics latest occupational employment and wage estimates data for the Buffalo-Cheektowaga-Niagara Falls region, which includes all of Erie and Niagara counties, to find the top 26 highest-paying jobs in the Buffalo area. (We changed the cutoff from the top 25 to the top 26 to include occupations that earn more than $130,000 a year.)

In total, more than 9,660 individuals work in the 26 highest-paying jobs. The employment estimates for one of the top paid jobs was not available.

Click here to read the full story from our partners at Buffalo Business First.  

