Herd About Buffalo auction to benefit Roswell Park

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Ever thought it would be great to own one of the 'Herd About Buffaloes' but never had the space for the giant sculpture?

The Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center and the Roswell Park Alliance Foundation are celebrating the 20th anniversary of the public art project with a commemorative auction.

More than 30 WNY artists has each created a one-of-a-kind smaller version of the iconic symbol of the Queen City. At just 18" x 12", the unique pieces are inspired by everything from sports to Buffalo's rich history.

The buffaloes were manufactured and donated by Boston Valley Terra Cotta and decorated with a variety of materials including paint, fabric, mirrors and more.

“It’s amazing to see the WNY art community come together in a unique way to support the thousands of cancer patients who turn to Roswell Park every year for treatment,” said Sally Russell and Colleen Burns, co-chairs of Herd About Buffalo. “We are excited to bring local artists and Roswell Park together again to celebrate WNY and raise critical funds for cancer care and research right here in our backyard.”

Herd About Buffalo was a unique partnership between Roswell and the Burchfield Penny Arts Center back in 2000. The public art exhibit was extremely popular and served as a point of pride for many WNYers before being auctioned off to benefit the cancer center.