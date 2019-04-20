GENESEO, N.Y. — A Henrietta woman was arrested then charged on Wednesday with driving under the influence and possession of cocaine following a traffic stop.

Amanda J. Bennett, 27, was pulled over for a traffic violation in the town of Avon, according to the Livingston County Sheriff's Office. A breathalyzer test showed her blood-alcohol content to be 0.14 percent.

The sheriff's office said a search also turned up cocaine.

Bennett was charged with DWI and criminal possession of a controlled substance.

