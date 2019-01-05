ALBANY, N.Y. — A program is up and running aimed at helping those suffering from serious health issues that are aggravated by extreme heat. The program will help them stay cool as the warmer weather approaches.

The New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance is making $6 million in federal funds available to provide an air conditioner or fan to eligible households. That's more money than last year in order to meet the higher demand.

To qualify, you must meet existing HEAP eligibility standards and income guidelines, which vary by household size, and have at least one member of the household that suffers from a documented medical condition made worse by extreme heat.

The assistance will be provided on a first-come, first served basis. County social service departments will accept applications through August 30 or until funding runs out.