'Help Thy Neighbor' donation drive to benefit St. Luke's Mission of Mercy

The "Help Thy Neighbor" drive is happening Monday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. in the Amherst Town Hall parking lot.

AMHERST, N.Y. — The Town of Amherst is teaming up with Assemblywoman Karen McMahon and the Amherst Chamber of Commerce to hold a donation drive Monday to benefit St. Luke's Mission of Mercy.

St. Luke's has provided much-needed items for families in Western New York during the coronavirus pandemic. The "Help Thy Neighbor" drive goes from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. in the Amherst Town Hall parking lot, located at 5583 Main Street.

The donation drive will be accepting many health and personal products such as aspirin, shampoo, deodorant, feminine products, toilet paper, paper towels, and non-perishable food. They will also collect baby products such as formula, wipes, and diapers sizes four, five and six.

The donation drive is a contact-less drive-thru event. Volunteers will be on site to assist and ensure social distancing measures will be in effect.