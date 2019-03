BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 15-year-old girl from Eagle, N.Y., in Wyoming County is believed to be missing.

The sheriff's department is seeking help in finding Casmira J. Bartz, who was last seen wearing a red jacket and boots.

Bartz is listed a 5 feet, 2 inches and 115 pounds. She's white, has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the New York State Missing Persons Clearninghouse on its website or at 800-346-3542.