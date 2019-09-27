GENESEE, N.Y. — New York State Police are seeking help in finding a 14-year-old girl from the Town of Genesee in Allegany County.

Molton R. Lapp was last seen at her home on Monday. She left a note saying that she was leaving the area with an unknown person. Police say where Molton has headed is also unknown.

State Police believe Lapp could be in Pennsylvania.

State police are working with the Bureau of Criminal Investigation in trying to locate Lapp.

Anyone who has seen or contacted her since her disappearance is encouraged to call the New York State Police at 585-344-6200, and refer to case SJS 9167955,

