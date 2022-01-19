Appeal 2022 launched to help raise money in support of Catholic Charities of Buffalo

The goal of the launch, with this year's theme being "HOPE," is to raise $9.5 million by June 30.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Appeal officials launched Appeal 2022 Wednesday to help support the Catholic Charities of Buffalo and the diocesan Fund for the Faith.

“This new goal strikes a balance as it is more than the appeal raised last year but lower than last year’s goal,” said Thomas Beecher, Jr., Appeal 2022 co-chair. “With the pandemic still a driving force, the goal recognizes the challenge of raising such a significant amount of money in today’s environment, and it affirms the ongoing need for the critical programs and services Catholic Charities provides.”

According to Beecher, with the help of generous donors, $1.1 million has already been raised. Money raised from the annual appeal will help fund 57 programs and services administered by Catholic Charities. This includes services across 80 locations. The annual appeal also helps fund several ministries that benefit all parishes through the Fund for the Faith.

“As Catholic Charities continues our work to support people in all seasons of life, we remain committed to upholding our values of serving others with dignity, respect, and compassion,” said Deacon Steve Schumer, president, and CEO, Catholic Charities. “And once again we center the Appeal theme around HOPE. Through the annual Appeal, we can foster HOPE and strength in those who need it most.”

Catholic Charities says in 2021 its programs and services supported more than 125,000 individuals, children and families. This included basic emergency assistance, such as food pantries, educational and vocational advancement services, family safety and stabilization services, immigration and refugee assistance, mental health and substance use treatment, and youth and family support services, according to Catholic Charities.

“The Appeal allows Catholic Charities to use the money where it's needed most from providing for basic needs and emergency assistance for clients to filling the gap for counseling sessions,” said Nancy Nielsen, M.D., Ph.D., Appeal 2022 co-chair. “Your support provides HOPE to so many of our neighbors of all ages and faiths year-round.”

This year, the patron saint of Appeal 2022 is Mother Teresa of Calcutta. Appeal volunteer workshops and events are now underway virtually, Catholic Charities said.

To donate to Appeal 2022, click here or call 716-218-1400. Donors can also now give by texting GIVE HOPE 22 to 44321. Also, new this year, donors will have the option to pay via PayPal and Apple Pay through Catholic Charities’ website.

If you or someone you know is in need of assistance you can call the Helpline at 716-218-1419.