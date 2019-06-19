CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Plans are now in place to address flooding concerns in a Cheektowaga neighborhood plagued by flooding issues.

Town officials announced Wednesday construction plans for Towers Boulevard and other nearby streets.

The announcement comes after a public forum in August held after many homes suffered flood damage following a heavy rainstorm.

The project will be done in three phases.

Phase I has already been completed and included modifications to the culvert pipe running through Eiffel Park. The culvert was cleaned of debris and lined with stone to make storm water flow more easily into Slate Bottom Creek.

Phase II and Phase III improvements will drain through this culvert.

Phase II improvements are expected to begin on Monday, July 8 on West Cherbourg, West Toulon , North Seine (west of Towers) and Lille.

Phase III is set for late August on Audet, East Cherbourg, East Toulon, North Seine (east of Towers) and Towers.

Residents who would like to have their private drain tile and/or bubbler connected to the new secondary pipe should contact the town Highway Department at 716-686-3494 to make an appointment for a one-on-one consultation with the town's highway engineer.