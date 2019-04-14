BUFFALO, N.Y. — A local council member, with the help of a local businessman, and a community association, are coming together for a good cause.

Buffalo Common Council member Joel Feroleto announced Sunday afternoon that on Earth Day, Monday, April 22, a major clean up will take place in the Elmwood/Allentown area and you will be rewarded for your help after the clean up with a free beer.

The following bars will be participating in the event:

Thin Man - 492 Elmwood Avenue

Coles - 1104 Elmwood Avenue

Colter Bay - 561 Delaware Avenue

Allen Burger Venture - 175 Allen Street

The Terrace at Marcy Casino - 199 Lincoln Parkway

Volunteers are asked to show up to any of the bars between 5 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. ready to clean up the streets and the community.

“We are excited to be a part of this collaboration with small businesses, not for profit organizations and residents. This is a great example of what can be accomplished by working together,” said Councilmember Joel Feroleto.

After the cleanup, each volunteer will get a free ticket to a "Volunteer Appreciation Party" which starts at 7 p.m. at Thin Man Brewery.

If you don't attend the party, each volunteer will receive a voucher for one free drink and food samples for any of the participating bars.

Organizers hope to have over 200 people help clean the streets of Elmwood and Allentown.

The event is coordinated by Council Member Joel Feroleto, Mike Shatzel, owner of participating bars, the Olmsted Conservancy and the Elmwood Village Association.