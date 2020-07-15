Help available for last minute tax filers

ALBANY, N.Y. — Waited until the last minute to file your taxes and now you're stuck? There's still help available for all you procrastinators.

Governor Andrew Cuomo says the New York State Tax Department is extending its Call Center hours until 7 PM tonight. You can reach someone until then at 518-457-5181.

"It's tax day in July, and we're making every effort to ensure New Yorkers have the resources they need to get their returns in on-time," Governor Cuomo said. "Many New Yorkers have already taken advantage of the free resources we provide, but with only hours left to submit an on-time tax return we're extending the hours of free online and phone assistance and reminding New Yorkers to submit their tax returns today."