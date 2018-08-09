NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. -- A couple of months ago, 2 On Your Side introduced you to a Niagara Falls veteran who needed help after a contractor took his money and ran without completing the job.

Since our story first aired, to say that the community stepped-up to help him would be an understatement.

"It's unbelievable how much support there is and how many people are involved," says Tim Degenhardt.

Left with a torn-up yard and out thousands of dollars, U.S. Army veteran Tim Degenhardt and his wife, Colleen, quickly found out the community has their backs.

"Plumbers, electricians, concrete. I mean it's..." says Tim.

"It makes you believe in miracles," says Colleen.

"It's a disabled veteran that needs some help. This is when the community steps forward," says Niagara Falls City Councilman and plumber Kenny Tompkins.

Friday, construction teams dug the footer for their new bedroom. Next comes the concrete. At least twenty companies have donated everything so far.

The contractor who ripped off the Degenhardts quoted them just under $13,000 for the job. They gave him $12,000.

"I never would have expected this to happen a year ago. I was so upset," says Colleen.

"Come to find out, I hear through the grapevine that it's going to be over $30,000 for this," says Tim.

"Yeah, we had no idea it was going to be that much," says Colleen.

They are getting a first-floor bedroom with a walk-in closet and a small back porch leading to the backyard.

"I had knee surgery, and I'm pending a second one and with the edema, and that I totally have full access to the downstairs, and my kid gets to enjoy the whole upstairs, so it's a win-win situation here, you know," says Tim.

And, it'll take about two months to finish.

"We're just amazed. We are truly grateful. I don't know what else to say except thank you to everybody," says Colleen.

“Not the whole world is all bad. There is still some good left," says Tim.

As the construction gets going, new needs keep popping up. If you are interested in helping, you can contact Kenny Tompkins at 716-940-7092.

