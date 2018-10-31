ALBANY -- Federal authorities were continuing their investigation Wednesday into a helicopter crash in northern New York that killed two utility workers.

At 4:16 p.m. Tuesday, police in Clinton County said they received a report of a helicopter crash in a field in the town of Beekmantown, about 20 miles south of the Canadian border.

The helicopter was still burning and partially dangling from the power lines, according to police and eyewitness accounts.

One of the pilots and one of the passengers were pronounced dead, while two additional occupants were injured, State Police said.

On Thursday, police identified the deceased as Robert T. Hoban Jr., 56, of Shamong, New Jersey, and a passenger, Jeremy P. Kearns, 30, of Massena, St. Lawrence County.

The two injured were named as Benjamin L. McAllister, 30, of Hopkinton, St. Lawrence County, and Scott E. Fabia, 34, of Hyde Park, Dutchess County.

State Police said the helicopter, a 1981 Aerospatiale, was contracted by Northline Utilities for the New York Power Authority, to work on the power lines.

The National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration are investigating the crash.

Photos showed part of a pulley system being used by the helicopter crew to install a fiber optic line remained attached to a power line, The Associated Press reported.

© Gannett Co., Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved