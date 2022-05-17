Hedley Boat Co. owner pitches $5 million boutique hotel for Olcott Harbor

NEWFANE, N.Y. — A boutique hotel overlooking Olcott Harbor in Newfane is in the works in Niagara County.
David Hedley, owner of the 70-slip Hedley Boat Co. Inc., wants to build a two-story, 10,000-square-foot complex with 10 hotel rooms. The $5 million project is the first private-sector development in Olcott Harbor since New York state invested $14 million to build a 400-foot-long breakwall to calm the Lake Ontario waters entering the harbor.
“This project would not have happened if (New York State) hadn’t built the breakwall,” Hedley said. “It’s that simple.”
You can read the full story on Buffalo Business First's website.