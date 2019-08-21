BUFFALO, N.Y. — Several residents in Western New York are without power due to a thunderstorm working its way through the area.

About 442 NYSEG customers are without power in the Town of Clarence.

More than 600 National Grid customers in the Village of Kenmore are also without power. Police are directing traffic at the intersection of Colvin and Kenmore due to the traffic light being out.

About 153 National Grid customers in the Whethersfield in Wyoming County are without power.

