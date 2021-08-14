Heavy rain overnight causes localized flooding; some areas without power

Several viaducts in Buffalo flooded Friday night and Saturday morning after strong storms moved through the area.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Heavy rain moved through parts of Western New York late Friday night and early Saturday morning causing problems on the roads and power outages.

Several viaducts in the City of Buffalo flooded, such as the one near William Street near Fillmore Avenue. Clinton Street near North Babcock, William near North Ogden, and parts of Delaware Avenue near the S-curves also flooded.

City crews put up signs in some locations to warn drivers of high water or to block the roads.

At one point Saturday morning, there were more than 3,000 NYSEG customers without power in Erie County, but as of 7:30 a.m., that number dropped to about 200.