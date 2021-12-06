Heavy police presence on North French Road in Amherst

Amherst Police say they are investigating an incident in the area.

AMHERST, N.Y. — The public is being asked to avoid the area of North French Road in Amherst as police investigate some sort of incident there.

Right now details are very limited. In a statement to 2 On Your Side, Amherst Police say they are investigating an incident in the area of 2400 North French Road. The road there is closed between Dodge and Hopkins Roads so motorists should avoid the area.

Police say that people will notice a large police presence there, but that there is no hazard to the public at the time.