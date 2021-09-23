Heather's Weather Whys finale: Wishing a fond farewell to WNY

After 5 years with WGRZ, it's time to say 'see ya later.' Thank you for everything, Western New York!

BUFFALO, N.Y. — For several years, I’ve answered your most curious weather questions with Heather’s Weather Whys.

This week’s question is one I’ve gotten a lot in the last couple of months and the answer is bittersweet. Yes, I am leaving Western New York and today, September 23, is my last day on-air with Channel 2.

From day one in Western New York, I found a community that is welcoming and generous. I quickly saw that Buffalo is a city that feels like a small town, and I was also very pleasantly surprised to find out that summer here is one of THE greatest kept weather secrets in the world!

I’ve made a lot of great memories in my time here. Whether it was speaking at a school and sharing my love of science with students or marching down Delaware Avenue with the Channel 2 team in the St. Patrick's Day parade, all of those memories were made possible by the wonderful Western New York community.

And of course, there was the year I spent working from home. I NEVER would have thought I’d be drawing cartoons on a whiteboard as a part of my day job! The best part of that was getting to share that with you and hopefully help to brighten up some dark days.

There's no doubt that Buffalo will always have a special place in my heart. I adopted my cat Albus shortly after moving here. My husband and I got married at Buffalo City Hall last year when the pandemic pushed our big plans back a bit. So much good has come from my time here and my family, and I will always be grateful!

To my Storm Team 2 teammates: You guys are the best anywhere.

Working with each one of you has made me a better meteorologist. Thanks for the laughs, the wisdom...and the reminder that what we get to do everyday really is fun. To the rest of the team here at channel 2: thanks for embracing me as I am. We should all be so lucky to have that kind of community.

And to you, our viewers, "thank you" could never cover it. Being one of your trusted meteorologists really has been an honor. And the kind words you’ve sent over the years and especially the last couple of months will stay with me for a long time.

As for what’s next? I’m headed out west with my husband and Albus for new adventures in California. It's going to be strange living through a winter without snow!

"Goodbyes" are way too hard, so I'll just finish with a "see ya around." I'll be leaving my social media pages open, so we can still connect on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. I'll be sure to share my experiences with West Coast weather.

And of course remember it is ALWAYS good to be a geek!

-Heather