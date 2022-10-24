HEAP to be accepting applications beginning November 1

Applications for the federally funded Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) benefits will be accepted beginning November 1, 2022.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — With the cost of home heating on the rise across the country and here in Western New York, there are programs available to help pay your bill.

Applications for the federally funded Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) benefits will be accepted beginning November 1, 2022.

Erie County residents are encouraged to apply online or use remote channels to apply. Because funds may be limited, you are encouraged to apply sooner than later.

“Energy costs are rising and we expect an increased interest in HEAP. We are urging residents with heat service currently on and without a shutoff notice to file HEAP applications online at www.mybenefits.ny.gov, by emailing heaphotline@erie.gov to request an application, or by calling the HEAP Phone Center at 716-858-7644,” said Daniel Szewc, DSS Assistant Deputy Commissioner. “We are scheduling community outreach events to assist Erie County residents with completing HEAP applications.”

To set up a HEAP outreach event for your group or organization, please contact our outreach staff at heapoutreach@erie.gov. All outreach events will be included on the 2022-23 HEAP Outreach Calendar located on the Erie County Social Services website.

HEAP assists low-income households to help them meet home energy needs and decrease their costs.

Last season, over 109,000 HEAP heat-related benefits were given to Erie County households.

HEAP eligibility and benefits are based on your income, household size, primary heating source, or if there is a vulnerable resident living in the home.

Those already receiving temporary assistance or SNAP may qualify for HEAP benefits. You can call the HEAP online to check at 716-858-7644