What happened in health news the week of March 20? | Health Smart

A look at the top three health headlines from the week to keep you Health Smart.

YORK, Pa. — Deadly Fungus Spread Rapidly During the Pandemic

A new research paper states a fungus called candida auris can cause severe illness in people with weakened immune systems. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says cases have risen by double digits each year between 2019 and 2021. While there are just a handful of cases in about half of the 50 states, there is concern because the fungus is becoming resistant to a number of drugs. Experts say the threat to the general public is still low, but the infection could spread quickly in healthcare facilities like nursing homes.

Study finds sleeping with pets could negatively affect sleep

Researchers in Tennessee say sharing a bed with your pet may affect your quality of sleep. They examined the possible link between having a pet in bed and sleep disturbances, which include not getting enough sleep or taking 15 minutes or more to fall sleep. The study found that dog owners have a higher chance of difficulty sleeping and a sleep disorder. Cat owners are more likely to snore and have leg twitching.

Study finds low sleep can increase risk of clogged leg arteries

A new study found that getting less sleep can increase the risk of having clogged arteries. Researchers say low sleep can cause the chance of developing peripheral artery disease to grow. The disease can cause clogged leg arteries and raise the risk of heart attack and strokes. Those who get five hours of sleep or less have a 74-percent chance for developing the disease, with frequent daytime nappers have a 32-percent likelihood. This is compared to those who get seven to eight hours of sleep a night.