Health care workers protest NYS COVID vaccine mandate at Niagara Square

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A large group of health care workers gathered in Niagara Square on Saturday afternoon, protesting New York State's vaccine mandate for medical professionals that goes into effect on Monday.

The group carried signs calling for medical freedom, religious exemptions, and their right to choose whether or not to get the vaccine.

"We would like it to be freedom of choice, where people are not getting pushed up against a wall ,saying if you don't get the shot you can't work, if you don't get the shot, you can't go to this restaurant," a protester who did not wish to share her name said.

"America was based on freedom, it is still based on freedom, and we should be able to have the freedom of choice."