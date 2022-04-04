Health care workers demanding a change in pay

Home health care workers said they need at least $22 to $50 an hour to make ends meet with such a demanding job.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Health care workers in WNY are demanding a change.

That was the goal of a protest Monday night held at St Luke's United Church of Christ in hopes to get home health aides a permanent boost in pay.

They're asking Governor Hochul to include it in her state budget.

Advocates say said low wages make it difficult to attract and retain home care workers and that it's time to treat essential workers with the dignity and respect they deserve. They also said a wage boost would be a major step forward in addressing income inequality.

"It was the budget, we need fair pay you know. So I can get back and forth to work and help other clients. I love what I do," Ticonchia Gemison, a Personal Care Assistant said.

"The reason I'm sitting in front of this microphone talking to you today is because my aide came to work to help me get ready for work this morning to help me bathe. To help me get out of bed. these are the kinds of things that aides do for folks every day, so it isn't just about wages but for us, the minimum wage isn't enough for what they do. How much is your freedom worth to you?" Todd Vaarwerk uses Personal Assitant Services said.

Home health care workers say they need at least $22 to $50 an hour to make ends meet with such a demanding job.

Right now many of them are making less than $15.