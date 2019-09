BUFFALO, N.Y. — Traffic has reopened following a road closure on Eggert between Crosby Boulevard and Hendricks Boulevard early Wednesday morning. Amherst Police were investigating a hazardous materials incident on Garland Drive.

Amherst Police say they received a call around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday for loud music coming from a home. When they got to the home and found what they believe was a chemically assisted suicide.