Hazardous material release prompts evacuation at UB North Campus building

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A hazardous material release at a building on the University at Buffalo's North Campus forced an evacuation Wednesday afternoon.

The school, through a news release issued at 2:26 p.m., said the Helm Facility Warehouse was evacuated, adding that "the facility is not near any academic buildings or residence halls."

Crews quickly responded to the scene.

In addition to storage, the warehouse serves as a maintenance garage and satellite office for State University Construction Fund, according to UB.