Hayley Beane announces "double the love" donations for Erie County SPCA, Damar Hamlin's charity

Hayley Beane, wife of Bills general manager, Brandon, announced matching donations for every touchdown scored Sunday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Hayley Beane is no stranger to giving back to Western New York, but on Sunday morning, the wife of Bills general manager, Brandon, announced a matching gift to benefit Damar Hamlin's charity.

When the Bills score a touchdown at home, an animal at the Erie County SPCA is “drafted” to become a part of the “Bills Muttfia,” and the Beanes cover the cost the adoption fee.

Hayley Beane announced on Twitter that in addition to the adoption fee, they will match the donation and give the money to Hamin's Chasing M's foundation for every six-point score at home against the Patriots, the final regular season game of the year.

Photos of the draft picks are posted to social media the day after the game to let the public know how many animals are available for adoption, free of charge, thanks to the Beanes (and the players who scored a TD!)

Home game today! That means it’s a #BillsMuttfia game! But that can’t be all! For today to show some love for our #3…for every touchdown, we will also match the donation and give it to @HamlinIsland charity, the Chasing Ms foundation. Double the LOVE today! 🫶🏼❤️#LoveForDamar — MrsHayleyBeane (@beane_mrs) January 8, 2023

Within an hour of Hamlin collapsing on the field during the Monday Night Football game between the Bills and Bengals, fans began donating to Hamlin's charity in droves.

As of Sunday morning, more than $8 million dollars was raised. Some NFL teams and players made significant donations to the fundraising drive that Hamlin set up in December 2020 with hopes of having his foundation provide toys for needy children.

