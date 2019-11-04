BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you've been calling around trying to find a place to get the shot needed to protect you against the Shingles virus you may have been told there's nothing available or there's a waiting list.

In response to a viewer question, 2 On Your Side reached out to the Erie County Health Department for an answer.

We were told that according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, (CDC) high demand has led the manufacturer, GlaxoSmithKline, to implement order limits on the Shingrix vaccine. As a result, doctors' offices and pharmacies are experiencing shipping delays and in some cases, shortages.

Locally, pharmacies say they're getting "inconsistent" Shingrix vaccine shipments containing a smaller number of doses than originally ordered.

The CDC says GSK plans to increase the supply available in 2019 but the shortages are expected to continue.

The health department advises Erie County residents who get their first Shingrix dose should make every effort to get the second dose 2 six months later. If you doctor or pharmacist is out of the drug, use CDC's Vaccine Finder to help locate other pharmacies to check on availability. If the pharmacy does not have it in stock, you can request to be put on a waiting list.