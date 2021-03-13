Have you seen Jaylen Griffin? Buffalo Police asking for help locating missing 12-year-old boy

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is asking for the public's assistance to help locate a 12-year-old boy.
Jaylen M. Griffin was last seen on August 4, 2020. He was reported missing from a residence on Warren Avenue in the Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood.
Jaylen is said to be 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 145 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to text or call the Buffalo Police Department's confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255 or call 911.