Have you seen Jaylen Griffin? Buffalo Police asking for help locating missing 12-year-old boy

Jaylen M. Griffin was last seen on August 4, 2020.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is asking for the public's assistance to help locate a 12-year-old boy.

Jaylen M. Griffin was last seen on August 4, 2020. He was reported missing from a residence on Warren Avenue in the Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood.

Jaylen is said to be 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 145 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.