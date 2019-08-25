LOCKPORT, N.Y. — Here's two things that get Western New Yorkers really fired up: potholes and pizza.

This week in Lockport, there is a connection between these two items, which both inflame passions, but are hardly interchangeable. Until now.

On Lotus Street in the City of Lockport, this street is a troublesome road that was just recently paved.

Lockport won the Domino's Pizza Paving for Pizza contest for having some of the worst road conditions. In fact, those bad roads earned them a $5,000 grant to fix them.

City of Lockport Mayor Michelle Rowan said they were notified earlier this year that they won an online contest.

The $5,000 grant was used to pave portions of two roads in the city that were commonly complained about that would not have otherwise been paved this year. Those roads were Lotus Street and Corinthia Street.

Those roads are easy to spot: "Paving for Pizza" is painted on the roadway.

"Corinthia Street, a section from Hawley to Prospect Street, was a section that we weren't originally scheduled to do, but it was really bad, and a lot of the residents and people who drive there because it's on the way to the park, one of our major parks, and so that was chosen," Mayor Roman said.

"And then this street here was chosen. There was two spots, and it was chosen due to complaints of people driving."

Domino's has been paving roads throughout the country for this promotional contest touting that pizza will make it home on better roads.

Mayor Rowan says the city has been working to improve the condition of the roadways in Lockport.

