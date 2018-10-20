CLARENCE, N.Y. - A Halloween spook in Clarence is back this haunted season and it will sure bring you some family frightened fun.

Gary Server, a retired kindergarten teacher, goes above and beyond when it comes to Halloween decorations. Every 2 years, Server decorates his house and has family-friendly attractions for all to see and enjoy.

It is free to go and take in the sights and sounds, but all Server asks for is a donation that will be given to Oishei Children's Hospital. Server said over the years, thanks to community output, he has donated anywhere from $60,000-$80,000 to a good cause.

When asked about his favorite part of hosting "Haunted Hollow"?

"Just seeing families having a good time together. They're not on their iPad or iPhones, they're just hanging out enjoying the Halloween season. We call it family frightful so we don't have anything that's over the top for them we just enjoy having people come out and enjoy it," said Server.

"Haunted Hollow" is open from 6 p.m. - 9 p.m. this weekend and then from Friday, October 26 up until Halloween which falls on Wednesday, October 31.

The home is located on Fairlane Drive in Clarence.

© 2018 WGRZ