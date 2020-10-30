Devereux and Koessler and Clet... oh my!

Legendary buildings at St. Bonaventure, D'youville and Niagara hold their own haunted legends. Part 2 of College Spirits.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Most college students leave school with a diploma, student debt, and great memories. But for alumni of several schools around Western New York, they also left with a collection of ghost stories.

It seems every school has them, and this morning we are taking you to three of the area's top religious colleges, to share their tales of college spirits.

Tragedy can leave a lasting impression. The intersection of Prospect and Porter was on the front lines of the War of 1812. The British actually marched across this spot on their way to burn down the Village of Buffalo.

“We're in an area that might be typified is blood-soaked," said noted author and local paranormal expert Mason Winfield. “So if you can imagine an early dawn on a winter day with a couple of thousand redcoats with their bayonets fixed marching in this direction shooting fighting .”

Today, it is the primary location of D'Youville College.

Winfield says the school may also have more haunted connections because of the school’s founders, the grey nuns.

“The grey nuns had a big hand in founding D'Youville,” Winfield said. "There might be apparitions of old nuns I've heard reported in certain halls of the building I've also heard the reports of laughing children.”

In the southern tier, Olean’s St. Bonaventure University is also home to plenty of extra-worldly tales. Winfield says much of that reputation surrounds an incident that occurred on the fifth floor, involving a group of thrill-seeking students.

“I would say the most famous haunted hall in any college in Western New York is is probably on 5th Devereux,” Winfield said. He points to a group of students that may have conjured up something years ago. "They decided to do a black mass and see what would happen.” Frightened, they ran from the building, but many say something is still there

“People hear crazy noises in the building, they see shadows, “ Winfield said. “It is just an absolutely legendary haunt "

In fact, our own Daybreak Executive Producer Corinne Lettieri had an experience she still can't explain while serving as a resident assistant in Devereux.

“At 3 in the morning I heard someone running up and down my hallway so obviously I go to check it out,” Lettieri said. “[I] open my door I hear the footsteps go right past my room but there's nobody there.”

There have been stories of paranormal activity at Niagara University too. Specifically at the school’s Clet Hall.

"When the seminary was here, in 1864, there was a fire that destroyed the Seminary and Thomas Hopkins, who was a seminarian from Brooklyn, perished in the fire," said Christopher Sheffield, Niagara’s Associate Vice President of Student Affairs.

Sheffield, a former NU student himself, said he remembers hearing stories from other students while he served as an RA in Clet Hall.

“Students would talk about water faucets turning on by themselves are they would talk about doors closing on their own,” Sheffield said. "I said well last night who lived above us knocking on the floor sometime and they just thought that was silly and Yosemite upstairs messing around with them. They were a little surprised when I told them that there was nothing but an empty attic above their room.”