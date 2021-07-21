Harvey Weinstein pleads not guilty to sexual assaults in California

Weinstein arrived on the West Coast Tuesday after being extradited from Wende Correctional Facility in Alden.

LOS ANGELES — Harvey Weinstein has pleaded not guilty in a Los Angeles courtroom to four counts of rape and seven other sexual assault counts.

Sheriff’s deputies brought the 69-year-old convicted rapist into court Wednesday in a wheelchair. He was wearing a brown jail jumpsuit and face mask.

The disgraced movie mogul with his lawyer entered the plea a day after he was extradited to California from New York, where he was serving a 23-year prison term.

Harvey Weinstein's reps lost their fight to keep the convicted ex-Hollywood mogul from being transferred to Los Angeles to face new sexual assault charges. But they say they will continue their fight for him to get both a fair trial - and medical treatment.

Weinstein was being kept in a hospital prison ward in western New York (at Wende Correctional facility in Alden) before being moved to L.A. Tuesday. His lawyers challenged the move because he has a variety of medical problems, including vision loss. Prosecutors in Los Angeles said there are doctors available to treat Weinstein while in custody.