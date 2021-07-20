Harvey Weinstein extradited to California Tuesday morning

NYS Department of Corrections and Community Supervision says the disgraced producer was turned over to officials for transport to the West Coast.

ALDEN, N.Y. — Harvey Weinstein is heading back to the state where he became an award-winning producer, but this time he is in handcuffs.

The New York State Division of Corrections and Community Supervision (DOCCS) confirms to 2 On Your Side that the disgraced producer was picked up the Wende Correctional Facility in Alden Tuesday morning for transport to California.

Weinstein has been at Wende Correctional in Alden since March of last year after he was sentenced to serve 23 years on rape charges. He's expected to face additional sexual assault charges in the Golden State.

Statement from NYS Department of Corrections and Community Supervision (DOCCS): This morning at approximately 9:25 custody of Mr. Harvey Weinstein was handed over to the appropriate officials for transport to the state of California per a court order.

Details of Weinstein’s travels aren't immediately known. A New York judge denied a request in June by Weinstein's lawyers to keep him at a state prison near Buffalo for medical reasons until the start of jury selection in the Los Angeles case.