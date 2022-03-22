Harrison Phillips says goodbye to playmakers at farewell event

Harrison Phillips held a farewell event for his playmakers Tuesday night before he heads off to the Minnesota Vikings.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo Bill is saying goodbye to the kids whose lives he has touched.

During his years here in Buffalo, Phillips has helped developmentally and physically disabled kids in the community with the playmakers' nonprofit organization.

They said tonight was a chance for them to play games together, enjoy some pizza and just hang out with the Buffalo Bill that made it all possible.

"You guys are what made leaving Buffalo the hardest. You guys were the hardest part about leaving. Football's kind of the same regardless, a lot of sweat, blood tears, pain, a lot of that is standard pretty much anywhere you go, but you guys are what made this place really really special for me," Phillips said.

Phillips said he's making sure the Buffalo chapter of Harry's Playmakers continues on, even when he's not here.