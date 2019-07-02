BUFFALO, N.Y. — Orlando "El Gato" Melendez says it takes a lot of practice to do the tricks you see the Harlem Globetrotters perform on the basketball court.

The 6'8 Melendez played college basketball at the University of North Carolina. He's the first and only Puerto Rican born player to ever play for the Harlem Globetrotters.

"The first time I saw the Globetrotters in Puerto Rico was on Scooby Doo. I never saw them play live until I after I became a Globetrotter. I'm on the bench like oh my god,this guy is amazing and I forgot, I got the uniform on and now I'm a Harlem Globetrotter," said Melendez during an interview with 2 On Your Side's Claudine Ewing.

WGRZ-TV

"It is an amazing feeling because we go beyond the basketball player. We have worked closely with the Department of State to open relations with other countries in many ways. We visit schools and hospitals every single day to bring an anti-bullying prevention program to schools.

The Harlem Globetrotters were in town and performed at KeyBank Center in downtown Buffalo on Friday, February 8 at 7 p.m.