BUFFALO, N.Y. - Atlantic Hockey and Pegula Sports and Entertainment announced Friday that Harborcenter has been selected as the host for the 2019 Atlantic Hockey Championships.

This will be the first time the tournament will be held in Buffalo. For the past 12 years, it was held at the Blue Cross Arena in Rochester.

“The people of Buffalo love the sport of hockey and support it wholeheartedly. We know Nik and his staff at Harborcenter well, and we believe that moving to Buffalo and Harborcenter will enhance the experience for student-athletes, coaches, and fans," said Atlantic Hockey Commissioner Robert DeGregorio.

The Atlantic Hockey Tournament begins with the first round on March 8-10. Two weeks later, four teams will advance to Harborcenter for the Championships, which will take place on March 22nd and 23rd, 2019.

Ticket information will be made available at a later date.

