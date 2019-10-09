BUFFALO, N.Y. — Pegula Sports & Entertainment Tuesday announced a naming rights agreement with one of the largest medical colleges in the country.

Harborcenter, which includes two NHL-sized hockey rinks, a Marriott Hotel and other amenities, will now be known as the LECOM Harborcenter.

A formal announcement with Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine (LECOM) and Pegula Sports & Entertainment is set for Monday, September 23.

"We have a mission to build long-term success and strive for excellence in all of our businessnes," said PSE President & CEO Kim Pegula. "LECOM exemplifies excellence as both an industry and community leader, significantly advancing opportunities for aspiring medical students over the last 25 years. We are proud to extend our partnership and create many new opportunties at LECOM Harborcenter."

LECOM enrolls over 4,100 students at campuses in Erie and Greensburg, PA as well as in Bradenton, FL. An Elmira campus is scheduled to open sometime next year.