MAYVILLE, N.Y. — A Chautauqua County man was ticketed Sunday afternoon after sheriff's officials say he struck parked emergency vehicle with flashing lights.

No injuries were reported from the incident, which happened at 12:20 p.m.

The county sheriff's office says Joseph P. Pomichter, 72, of Hanover ignored traffic control personnel before colliding with the parked vehicle on Routes 5 and 20. Town of Hanover personnel had been called in to assist the Silver Creek and Sunset Bay fire departments at the scene of an emergency.

Pomichter received tickets for failure to exercise due care approaching an emergency vehicle and for failure to comply with a flag person.

No date for Pomichter has been set in Town of Hanover Court.

RELATED: Lake Erie fisherman saved by strangers after boat capsizes

RELATED: Northbound South Grand Island Bridge reopens following ‘A Quiet Place 2’ movie shoot

RELATED: Lockport man arrested in hit-and-run that injured volunteer firefighter