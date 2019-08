BUFFALO, N.Y. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture will invest more than $11 million to help improve rural water infrastructure here in New York State.

And two of the communities getting some money are in Western New York.

The town of Hanover in Chautauqua County and the town of Bergen in Genesee County will both get funding to help install water mains and extend service to more homes and businesses.

This is part of a national investment of more than $135 million across 24 states.