BUFFALO, NY-- Hamilton tickets are on sale in Buffalo.
Sales through Ticketmaster Verified Fan began at 8am this morning, and Shea's began selling a limited number at the box office as well.
Tickets are for performances in Buffalo between November 20-December 9.
Ticket prices range from $83-$178
Many people who tried to purchase online through Ticketmaster reported problems with the process. Representatives at Shea's said it was an issue with Ticketmaster due to demand, and people should keep trying.
© 2018 WGRZ