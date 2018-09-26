BUFFALO, NY-- Hamilton tickets are on sale in Buffalo.

Sales through Ticketmaster Verified Fan began at 8am this morning, and Shea's began selling a limited number at the box office as well.

Louie Burgess from Buffalo is the lucky first fan in line for #HamiltonBFLO tickets today! He said he's here to get tickets for his wife and two friends at @SheasBFLO via @WGRZ pic.twitter.com/I7ORbvcOkI — Joshua Robinson (@JRobinsonWGRZ) October 5, 2018

Robin Moslow made the first purchase of #HamiltonBFLO tickets at @SheasBFLO! She got one for herself, her husband and she says hopefully her kids want the other tickets! @WGRZ pic.twitter.com/NREPIyG73X — Joshua Robinson (@JRobinsonWGRZ) October 5, 2018

Tickets are for performances in Buffalo between November 20-December 9.

Ticket prices range from $83-$178

Many people who tried to purchase online through Ticketmaster reported problems with the process. Representatives at Shea's said it was an issue with Ticketmaster due to demand, and people should keep trying.

Lots of issues with @Ticketmaster orders for #HamiltonBFLO tickets, but fans inside theater are making successful purchases, so keep trying! Even if it says your code doesn't work, Shea's representatives tell me it's a Ticketmaster issue, likely an overloaded server. @WGRZ — Joshua Robinson (@JRobinsonWGRZ) October 5, 2018

