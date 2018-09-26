BUFFALO, NY-- There's still a chance to get tickets to see the award-winning show Hamilton when it comes to Buffalo.

Shea's announced Wednesday that tickets for Hamilton will go on sale Friday, October 5 online through Ticketmaster Verified Fan. The sale begins at 8am.

Tickets available will be for performances scheduled from November 20-December 9.

You can register on the Ticketmaster Verified Fan website here: https://hamiltonbuf.tmverifiedfan.com/. Registration closes October 2 at 10:00 p.m.

Those registered will receive an email on October 4 if they have been selected for a verified purchase.

Ticket prices range from $83-$178

© 2018 WGRZ