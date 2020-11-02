BUFFALO, N.Y. — The hit Broadway musical "Hamilton" is reportedly coming back to Shea's Performing Arts Center in November.

The performing arts center sent a letter to current season ticket holders to add "Hamilton" as an option to their 2020-21 season ticket package. There hasn't been a formal announcement about the tour coming to Buffalo yet.

According to the letter, the entire 2020-21 Broadway Series lineup will be unveiled on Tuesday March 3. "Hamilton" will be in Buffalo from November 3-22. The letter says season ticket holders will be able to option to add tickets to "Hamilton" once the lineup is announced.

RELATED: From Western New York to Bikini Bottom

RELATED: Kavinoky Theatre awarded $145,000 for improvements

RELATED: First trailer for Lin-Manuel Miranda's 'In the Heights' movie has arrived